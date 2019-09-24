Welcome home

After breaking ground last November, Cumberland Crossing by OceanView welcomed its first resident, Ron Dillon, over Labor Day weekend. Dillon, who owns an Australian labradoodle named Zoe, was seeking to downsize from his local home and found Cumberland Crossing to be the perfect fit.

Cumberland Crossing is the area’s newest senior living community and a sister location to OceanView at Falmouth. The independent living community will feature 53 two-bedroom cottages on Tuttle Road at the center of Cumberland that adhere to OceanView’s trademark commitment to sustainability.

It will include direct access to Val Halla Golf Course, will feature a community center with a pool and is within walking distance to local parks and trails.

When asked about his new neighborhood, Dillon replied, “It’s a joy living here.”

Merger announced

Lambert Coffin and Weiss DeRice PA announced they have united as one firm and now has offices in Portland, Bath and Blue Hill.

Hires, promotions, appointments

The Telling Room announced that a board member has been chosen to serve as president and a new lead teacher has also been hired.

Tim Schneider, general counsel and principal consultant at Tilson Technology, and five-year member of the TR board, is the new president.

“I’m so excited to lead the board as we enter our 15th year,” Schneider said about the Portland-based nonprofit that promotes the literary arts. “Mostly I feel so lucky to be part of this extraordinary community committed to fostering and elevating youth voices.”

Moon Machar is the new lead teacher and will work in afterschool programs. For the past 10 years, she has worked as an advocate and consultant in the mental health field. Machar spent the better half of a decade working to ensure immigrant, disproportionately represented and low-income communities feel their voices are being heard and represented at service and policymaking tables.

Bristol Seafood announced earlier this month that Mike Lodato joined the company as vice president of sales to develop its growing portfolio of food service and retail accounts. Lodato comes to Bristol from Diversified Communications (owner of the seafood shows in Boston and Brussels, as well as Seafood Source), where he was for 22 years and, most recently, served as executive vice president.

The Vein Healthcare Center announced that Nurse Practitioner Nicole Strout has joined the South Portland office.

Granted

The P.D. Merrill Charitable Trust, which has long supported the University of New England, will donate $1.3 million to UNE to enhance its programs in business, entrepreneurship and innovation. The gift will support the creation of the P.D. Merrill Endowed Chair of Business, giving UNE the opportunity to embark on a national search for a leader in business education and innovation to head its Business Department.

Recognition

Town & Country FCU was named as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Maine in the medium-size category, the eighth consecutive year that the credit union received the designation. The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management – Maine State Council and Best Companies Group. Town & Country FCU is headquartered in Scarborough and has branches in Portland, Saco, Scarborough and South Portland.

Kaplan Thompson Architects of Portland was the only Maine architecture firm to meet the American Institute of Architects 2030 Challenge goal for 2018. Issued in 2006, the AIA 2030 Challenge asks the global architecture community to commit to designing all carbon-neutral buildings by 2030. In the interim, the current target is a 70% reduction of fossil fuel, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy consumption compared to the regional average/median for the relevant building type. The target increases in 2020 to an 80% reduction and again in 2025 to a 90% reduction.

After debuting on the list in 2016, Baker Newman Noyes has again been named among the nation’s top 100 U.S. accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting, ranked at 93.

