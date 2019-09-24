Gorham police have found a 13-year-old girl one day after she was reported as missing.

Nevaeh Joyce was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday walking toward Windham following an argument. She did not have a cell phone with her.

Gorham Police asked for the public’s help finding her Monday evening, but said on Tuesday that Joyce had been located and is safe.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: