Gorham police have found a 13-year-old girl one day after she was reported as missing.
Nevaeh Joyce was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday walking toward Windham following an argument. She did not have a cell phone with her.
Gorham Police asked for the public’s help finding her Monday evening, but said on Tuesday that Joyce had been located and is safe.
