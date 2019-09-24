NEW HIRES

Odette Thurston joined HeadInvest as senior vice president and portfolio manager in its private wealth management team.

Thurston brings more than 30 years of experience in the financial advisory industry. She currently serves as vice chair of the Maine Island Trail Association.

Amanda Swart joined Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader as an administrative assistant in its Auburn office.

Swart, of Lewiston, previously worked at Sebago Trails Paddling Co.

Nate Howgate joined the Gove Group Real Estate Agency in Wells as an associate broker.

Howgate was a Maine certified general appraiser for over 30 years serving York and Cumberland counties.

Danielle Pensinger joined Cornerstone Financial Planning as its client service manager.

Pensinger, of South Portland, will work at the firm’s Union Wharf location in Portland. She previously worked as an office manager for an animal hospital in Florida.

Christopher Carroll joined CHA Architecture as a senior architect.

Carrol brings more than 20 years of design and design-build experience. His portfolio includes residential properties, schools, hospital facilities and community centers.

PROMOTIONS

St. Mary’s Health System in Lewiston, a member of Covenant Health, announced the addition of René Dumont as the system’s first chief patient experience officer.

Dumont has served in various leadership roles at St. Mary’s and Covenant Health, including as vice president of strategic growth. He will now lead the organization’s efforts to improve the St. Mary’s experience for patients and family members.

