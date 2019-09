Lighting is everything "I frequently tell new clients, if you have $10 to spend on your renovation or new construction, spend $9 on lighting and $1 on paint."

Take steps to reduce home energy costs before winter sets in It's not too late. There are many ways to reduce heating and electric bills without making expensive renovations.

3 small things and 1 big one that you can do to add value to your home Paint, small bathroom updates, entryway enhancements, and (the big one) adding a deck can not only make huge improvements to your home, but can also add value.

Why not move colorful garden plants indoors this fall? Instead of watching plants shrivel up and die, why not move some indoors to brighten the house during the winter months?

Fall Home Improvement 2019 A special advertising section published Thursday, September 26, 2019 in the Portland Press Herald.

