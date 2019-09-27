What’s the difference between hemp and marijuana? They look and smell the same and come from the same genus and species of plant, cannabis. But hemp contains less than 0.3 percent THC, which gets you high, while marijuana contains up to 30 percent.

What is CBD? Cannabidiol, or CBD, is derived from the cannabis plant. It is found in big numbers in hemp, and medical marijuana, which includes both CBD and THC. People use it to control pain, inflammation and anxiety.

What parts of the hemp plant are usable? The stalk can be used to make textiles, rope or building materials; the leaves can be added to smoothies, made into a weak tea or turned into animal bedding or mulch; the seeds can eaten or turned into soaps and lotions, and industrial products, like paints or solvents; and the roots can be turned into compost or used for arthritis, pain, and eczema remedies.

What kind of medicinal qualities are attributed to CBD? Used to treat seizures, address anxiety, insomnia, chronic pain and inflammation.

How much does a pound of hemp cost? Market price fluctuates, but Sheepscot General charges $35 per pound for fresh branches that include leaf, flower and stem, and $25 a pound if the consumer cuts down and buys a whole plant.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: