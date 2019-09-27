Three days before last week’s deadly explosion in Farmington, the propane tank that fed the heating system at LEAP Inc. was filled with nearly 400 gallons of propane.

By Monday morning, the tank was nearly empty.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office on Friday confirmed that propane had been leaking from a line buried underneath the parking lot and that leak caused the explosion. But Investigators still don’t know what caused the leak or what produced the spark that created the explosion.

Fire Marshal Joe Thomas said the investigation is still “very much active,” and more than 100 people have been interviewed so far.

“For us to conclude anything specific, have to eliminate all possible sources,” he said. “So we’re working our way through that process.”

Investigators said the leaked propane permeated the ground under the parking lot at LEAP Inc., a nonprofit that serves adults with cognitive and developmental disabilities in Franklin County, and that some of the gas then made its way into the basement. Propane has a distinct smell from a chemical that is added to the otherwise odorless gas but officials believe the odor may have been filtered by the soil under the parking lot.

Some residents of a mobile home park behind the LEAP building said they had smelled gas weeks before the explosion but never brought those concerns to any officials. All 11 mobiles homes were damaged in the explosion and nine of them were uninhabitable.

The Fire Marshal’s Office on Friday also released details about where firefighters were when the explosion happened.

Timothy “TD” Hardy, Joseph Hastings and Scott Baxter were in the basement with Larry Lord, the maintenance manager for LEAP. Capt. Michael Bell, who was killed, was on the first floor. Fire Chief Terry Bell was near the rear door of the building. Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross and Firefighter Ted Baxter were outside the building in the parking lot.

The explosion tore the two-story building off its foundation and sent debris 200 feet into the air.

Thomas, the fire marshal, said CN Brown installed the propane tank at the LEAP building, which had just completed its addition this spring. CN Brown has declined to comment.

Thomas did not say who installed the fuel line, citing the investigation.

LEAP Executive Director Darryl Wood also has declined to provide any specifics about the building while the investigation is ongoing. The agency has relocated to an office park in Wilton, whose owners donated space.

Four others were critically injured in the explosion. Terry Bell and Scott Baxter remain at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Lord is at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Investigators have not yet interviewed him, the fire marshal said.

Hastings, Hardy and Ted Baxter were released from the hospital last week.

