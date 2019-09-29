Re: “Letter to the editor: Alcohol addiction also requires treatment” (Sept. 23):
Cushman Anthony’s criticism, in his letter to the editor, of Maine Medical Center’s lack of professionalism with regard to placement for alcoholics should not be limited to that failure. Mental health placements in Maine are next to nonexistent.
Area hospitals, not just MMC, offering addicts of any kind only partial outpatient programs or nothing at all rather than secure rehabilitation placement often results in tragedy. Suggesting that they find their own beds and treatment is an abdication of their responsibility to “first, do no harm.”
What happened to the Hippocratic Oath? The dearth of options for placement is part of the problem but not an excuse. With all of the money that MMC spends on parking garages, could there not be a better solution to this more serious problem?
Joe Thornton
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
