“The Everyday Blacksmith” author Nicholas Moreau, the third-generation owner of Wicks Forge, will begin his extended talk with a blacksmithing demo using his portable forge. The event will continue indoors as normal. Books will be available for purchase.
WHEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday Sept. 30
WHERE: Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport
HOW MUCH: Free
MORE INFO: www.freeportlibrary.com, 865-3307
