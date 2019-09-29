“The Everyday Blacksmith” author Nicholas Moreau, the third-generation owner of Wicks Forge, will begin his extended talk with a blacksmithing demo using his portable forge. The event will continue indoors as normal. Books will be available for purchase.

WHEN: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday Sept. 30

WHERE: Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport

HOW MUCH: Free

MORE INFO: www.freeportlibrary.com, 865-3307