NEW DELHI — Officials say monsoon rains continue to batter parts of India, with at least 42 more people dying.
They said Sunday that in the past 24 hours, at least 35 people died in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and seven in the eastern state of Bihar.
Sunday’s toll came days after reports of at least 59 fatalities in the past week amid forecasts that heavy rains would continue until Monday.
More than 350 people have been killed by rain-related causes in India, Nepal and Bangladesh this monsoon season, which runs from June through September.
