CLASS REUNIONS

Deering High School class of 1963, reunion, 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5, DiMillo’s Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. $40 per person covers cost of meal and venue. Donations welcome. To reserve a seat, send check to: DHS ’63 Reunion, 56 Pya Road, Portland 04103.

Portland High School class of 1979, 40th reunion, 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 12, Bruno’s Banquet Room, 33 Allen Ave., Portland. $15 per person. Light refreshments, cash bar. Contacts: Susan Sesto Bowden at 232-1584 and Annemarie D’Alfonso Dimillo at 712-9933. Checks should be made payable to A. Dimillo and mailed to 91 Deering Run, Portland 04103.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: