Air Force Airman Kyle J. Williams graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, following an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Williams is a 2019 graduate of Lake Region High School in Naples.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »