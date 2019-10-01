Covetrus has been sued in federal court for allegedly misleading investors ahead of taking the company public early this year.

Saxena White P.A., a Boca-Raton, Florida, law firm that specializes in securities fraud class-action lawsuits, said in a news release that it filed the case Monday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Covetrus was formed early this year through a merger between Portland-based Vets First Choice and Henry Schein Animal Health., a Melville, New York, veterinary supply and software company.

The suit alleges that Covetrus made a series of misleading statements and omissions concerning the newly merged company’s infrastructure and capabilities before its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange in February. The company, which employs about 300 people in Maine has 5,500 employees worldwide.

Covetrus fell far short of financial expectations during its first full quarter in business and its stock price is a quarter of what it was when the company went public.

Covetrus had $1.01 billion revenues in the first quarter, $50 million short of analyst expectations. The company reported a net loss of $10 million and lowered its annual earnings forecast to $200 million from an estimate of up to $250 million.

The company’s stock value plummeted 40 percent in a huge sell-off after its first quarter results were posted in mid-August. The stock was trading at $11.89 a share at market close Monday, down from a high of $46.19 when it launched.

The complaint from Saxena White claims Covetrus overstated its inventory management and supply chain services and understated the costs of integrating parts of the two companies and separation costs from Henry Schein. The company also played down the impact on earnings from online competition and different distribution channels and the impact of a loss of a large North American customer just prior to the merger.

David Shaw, the company co-founder, stepped down as chairman of the board in early September, but remains a board member. Shaw also founded Idexx, a animal diagnostics firm in Westbrook. Shaw’s son, Benjamin Shaw, is Covetrus president and CEO.

Last year Covetrus, then Vets First Choice, got approval to build a new 170,000-square-foot headquarters at 12 Mountfort St. in the city’s east end.

Covetrus did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.

