FALMOUTH — The Falmouth Congregational Church will hold a free community supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. The 12th annual event is open to all and is a chance for residents of all faiths to break bread together. The meal will include roast turkey, stuffing, vegetables and homemade apple crisp with ice cream. Freewill donations will support the Falmouth Food Pantry. Call 781-3413 for more information.

