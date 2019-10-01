FALMOUTH — The Falmouth Congregational Church will hold a free community supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. The 12th annual event is open to all and is a chance for residents of all faiths to break bread together. The meal will include roast turkey, stuffing, vegetables and homemade apple crisp with ice cream. Freewill donations will support the Falmouth Food Pantry. Call 781-3413 for more information.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Court rules FCC can cancel net neutrality, but can’t block states from writing own rules
-
Business
Biddeford’s Journal Tribune to fold after 135 years
-
Northern Forecaster
Falmouth forum to prioritize bicycle, pedestrian plan
-
Politics
Pompeo says State Department officials won’t show up for impeachment depositions
-
Business
UPS gets government approval to become a drone airline