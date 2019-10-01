FRYEBURG — Abigail Hewes had three goals and one assist Tuesday as Fryeburg Academy shut out Yarmouth 5-0n in field hockey.

Maggie Powers added two goals and an assist for the Raiders (6-3-1).

Hewes’ hat trick came from a penalty stroke, a shot from about 10 yards out, and a tip-in in front of the net.

Ryan Duffy and Kirsten Wentworth each added an assist.

Cassie Walsh made 12 saves for Yarmouth (4-5).

ST. DOMINIC 5, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2: Skye Rogers and Julieanne Cook scored two goals apiece as the Saints (8-2) jumped to a 5-1 lead over the Panthers (3-6) at Yarmouth.

Katie Larson and Brynn McKenney scored for NYA, each off a fast break, and Eliza Tod made 39 saves.

LAKE REGION 2, POLAND 0: Julia Murch and Delaney Merserve scored goals as the visiting Lakers (7-2) beat the Knights (5-4).

Poland’s goalkeeper Ashton Sturtevant made nine saves. Kelsey Gerry did not make a save in the win.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, GREELY 0: The Capers (7-1) scored a goal in each half to blank the Rangers (3-5) at Cumberland.

Karli Chapin scored in the first half off a cross from Maggie Cochran. Abigail Agrodnia doubled Cape’s lead in the second half, scoring from just outside the box.

Elise Ekowicki had five saves for Greely.

GORHAM 12, WESTBROOK 0: Brittney Landry, Jill Nichols and Anneka Bryant scored two goals apiece as the Rams (4-3) beat the Blue Blazes (0-8) at Gorham.

Nicole Morse made eight saves for Westbrook.

SACOPEE VALLEY 3, ST. DOMINIC 2: Sacopee Valley (6-1-2) scored on a couple of penalty kicks to beat visiting St. Dom’s (1-6-1).

Lakyn Hink scored twice, one from the penalty spot, and Cassidy Day added another after a foul in the box for the Hawks.

Natalie Brocke and Emily Wallingford scored for the Saints.

FALMOUTH 2, WINDHAM 2: The Yachtsmen (4-1-3) and Eagles (5-1-2) tied at Windham.

Julia McKenna and Abbey Thornton scored for the Eagles. Riley Silva had six saves.

For Falmouth, Eliza Gearan converted from Kelly Yoon in the first half, followed up by an Allison Cunningham goal from Lexi Bugbee to tie the game in the second half.

DEERING 1, BIDDEFORD 0: Ella McGowan converted a pass from Mia Sargent in the 16th minute as the Rams (1-7) blanked the Tigers (2-7) at Biddeford.

Grayson Soldati had 14 saves for Deering. Jillian Lewis made three saves for the Tigers.

FREEPORT 7, POLAND 0: Catriona Gould scored three goals, Rachel Wall had two goals and Tia Peterson and Tara Migliaccio added a goal as the Falcons (8-1) beat the Knights (1-8) at Freeport.

Sophie Vallee made 15 saves for Poland.

NOBLE 3, SANFORD 0: Bella Reil had a goal and an assist, and Olivia Howard and Emma McLaughlin also scored as the Knights (8-1) downed the Spartans (2-6) at North Berwick.

Reil scored from about 20 yards out for her first goal, and knocked a through ball to Emma McLaughlin for a one-timer inside the box for an assist.

Maddie Howard and Gabby Carpenter each added an assist.

Makayla O’Brien made 12 saves for Sanford.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5, RICHMOND 0: Naomi Reischman had two goals an assist to lead the Panthers (8-0-1) over the Bobcats (5-2) at Yarmouth.

Angel Huntsman scored the first goal, converting from Reischman. Natalie Farrell added a goal at the end of the first half and also had two assists. Serena Mower chipped in with a goal and an assist.

Carly Downey had six saves in the shutout.

WELLS 4, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Emma Badger had two goals to lead the Warriors (4-5) past the Raiders (2-7) at Fryeburg.

Franny Ramsdell and Grace Boucher both added a goal.

Meredith Bogue had seven saves for the shutout.

VOLLEYBALL

GORHAM 3, CHEVERUS 0: The Rams (6-1) swept the Stags (3-4) in straight sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-11) at Cheverus.

Meg Perry led the Rams with 10 service points, six aces and nine kills. Skyler Prince added eight kills, and Talia Catoggio chipped in with four aces and four kills.

Liza Rogers led the Stags with eight digs, six kills and three aces. Alex Hammond had six kills, Maddie Williams chipped in with six assists, and Jenna Booth and Jill Lizotte both added four kills.

PORTLAND 3, SANFORD/NOBLE 0: Rose Watson had seven aces, Kiera Eubanks had five blocks and Amanda Kabantu added seven kills as the Bulldogs (2-5) handled Sanford/Noble (1-7) at Portland in straight sets, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22.

Sage Study had eight kills and six aces, and Grace Davie added nine assists for Sanford.

BONNY EAGLE 3, MASSABESIC 0: The Scots (5-3) swept the Mustangs (2-6) in straight sets (25-20, 25-14, 25-20) at Standish.

Morgan Drinkwater and Emily Bartash combined for eight blocks and 10 kills. Kylie Hawkes had seven aces and Molly Austin chipped in with a block and two kills.

Lauren Kiss led the Mustangs with four aces.

GORHAM 3, CHEVERUS 0: The Rams (6-1) swept the Stags (3-4) in straight sets (25-15, 25-17, 25-11) at Cheverus.

Meg Perry led the Rams with 10 service points, six aces and nine kills. Skyler Prince added eight kills, and Talia Catoggio chipped in with four aces and four kills.

Liza Rogers led the Stags with eight digs, six kills and three aces. Alex Hammond had six kills, Maddie Williams chipped in with six assists, and Jenna Booth and Jill Lizotte both added four kills.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: The Red Riots (6-2) swept the Trojans (5-2) in straight sets (25-22, 25-15, 25-21) at Saco.

Ashlee Aceto led the Riots with 23 assists, and Kaleisha Towle chipped in with nine kills and six aces.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »