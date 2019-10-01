VASSALBORO — Caleb Manuel of Mt. Ararat battled through wet conditions and still shot a 63 on Tuesday, dominating the boys’ field during KVAC state golf qualifying play and setting a course record on at the Tomahawk course at Natanis Golf Course.

Manuel finished at 9-under par, 13 strokes ahead of teammate Parker Bate and Lewiston’s Parker Thibault, both with a 76.

Mt. Ararat easily won the team competition, posting a 19-over 307. Messalonskee was second at 335 and Lewiston third at 341.

SOCCER

YARMOUTH 3, YORK 0: The Clippers (9-0) scored three first-half goals and went on to blank the Wildcats (4-3-1) at York.

Alejandro Coury, Ian LaBrie, and John Clinton scored for Yarmouth. Liam Ireland had an assist.

Issac Owen did not record a save for the shutout, while Alex Neilson had eight saves for York.

KENNEBUNK 1, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Greg Davis scored for Thornton Academy, Max Murray scored for Kennebunk as the teams battled to a tie at Saco.

Nick Lea made two saves in goal for the Trojans (4-3-1) , while Benson Furber made two saves for Rams (6-0-2).

CHEVERUS 3, BONNY EAGLE 1: Nate Smith scored two goals and Brady Hoglund had two assists to pace the Stags (3-4-2) to a win over the Scots (2-7) in Portland.

Will Mullen also scored and Harrison Bell made five saves.

Matthew Steeves scored for Bonny Eagle with Cameron MacDonald assisting. Ben Atkinson finished with 10 saves in the loss.

WESTBROOK 4, GORHAM 2: Chris Irakoze scored two goals, Ahmad Qasem and Yahya Altaie added a goal each, and Tony Oduki made nine saves as the Blue Blazes (4-2-2) beat the Rams (5-2-1) at Westbrook.

Javin Stickney and Ryan Farr scored for Gorham. Romain Salvi made 11 saves.

SOUTH PORTLAND 2, MARSHWOOD 1: Alberto Kissaka scored off of a rebound in the second half to lift the Red Riots (6-1-1) over the Hawks (6-2-1) at South Portland.

Damir Brkic scored in the first half for the Riots. Corey Gagne had two saves.

Sam Fitzgerald tied the game late in the first half for Marshwood, converting a penalty kick. Peter Tsamparlis had four saves.

SCARBOROUGH 7, MASSABESIC 0: Zander Haskell scored three goals, Aidan Joyce, Zach Chaisson, Nolan Matthews and Jared Glidden added a goal each, and the Red Storm (6-0-2) handled the Mustangs (1-8) at Scarborough.

Mark Cunningham made nine saves for Massabesic.

WAYNFLETE 5, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Oliver Burdick scored three goals to lead the Flyers (6-1) past the Rangers (4-4-1) at Waynflete.

Harry Millspaugh and Joey Ansel-Mullen also scored, with Ansel-Mullen assisting on Millspaugh’s goal. Luca Antolini added an assist.

FALMOUTH 6, WINDHAM 0: Rion Dos Santos scored three goals as the Yachtsmen (7-0-1) routed the Eagles (1-7) in Falmouth.

Charlie Adams, Joshua LeFevre and Nicco Pitre all added goals. Gus Ford, LeFevre and Garrett Daniels chipped in with assists.

Jackson Quinn and Tanner Daniels combined for the two-save shutout, while Cameron Brown had six saves for Windham.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 7, WELLS 0: Jil Sehr scored two goals, and Louis Sehr, Pablo Lozano, Tatu Lozano, Caden Daigle and Kyeni Mosembi added one apiece as the Raiders (3-5-1) dominated the Warriors (1-8) at Wells.

Owen Coggeshall-Beyea made five saves for Wells.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1, RICHMOND 0: Rogers Crowley knocked in a header nine minutes into the second half as the Panthers beat the Bobcats in Richmond.

Seamus Rohde had an assist for North Yarmouth Academy (2-5-2). Kyle Tilton had seven saves for Richmond (5-1-0).

WINTHROP 8, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Rowen Boebel-Bain scored three goals, while Iker Penniman scored two as the Ramblers rolled past the Falcons.

Kjaegaard Andreas, Colby Emery and Sam Fuller also scored for Winthrop.

Caleb Frisbie saved eight shots for the Falcons, while Jake Smith saved four for the Eagles.]

MT. ABRAM 7, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 1: The Roadrunners scored all of their goals in the first half in a win over Spruce Mountain.

Kenyon Pillsbury scored twice for Mt. Abram. Also scoring were Evan Allen, Cam Walters, Kaden Pillsbury, Tyson Hill and Nate Luce.

Cameron Cain scored the lone goal for the Phoenix.

Goalie Jacob Bryant saved eight shots in the loss.

