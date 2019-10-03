I usually find myself nodding in agreement with Greg Kesich’s columns. Not this time.
His Sept. 22 column is critical about the shifting of Mayor Ethan Strimling’s policy priorities and alliances.
Over the course of a nearly 50-year career, involved with politicians around children’s issues, I frequently heard people say “I want politicians who won’t compromise.” I don’t. Compromise in a democracy is essential. Getting policies adopted in a business – politics – where a good day is when only 49 percent of the public rejects you.
Mayor Strimling knows this. Adapting to changing political circumstances, changing a view because of new facts, building coalitions, spotlighting early trends, winning extensive press coverage for important issues. All of these things are the sign of a skillful politician, in this case one who works ceaselessly to make Portland a better place for all of us. His passion, his public-spiritedness, his understanding of complex issues, deserve re-election.
Michael Petit
Portland
