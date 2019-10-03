As long as politicians, of any party, believe that the Constitution applies to anyone but themselves, dictatorships will reign supreme in this country.

Our forefathers must be squirming in their graves.

God help us! We’re in trouble!

But there is hope for our country, in the young folks who can see beyond their noses and through the politicians who think of themselves and not the good of our country, which I believe was already great before 2016.

Carroll Hansen

Parsonsfield

