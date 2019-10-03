A Portland man faces domestic violence and witness tampering charges after Maine State Police apprehended him early Thursday in Windham.

Joseph P. Sullivan, 25, was being held Thursday evening at the Cumberland County Jail on the felony charge of tampering with a witness, informant, juror or victim, as well as domestic violence threatening, a class D misdemeanor. His bail was set at $5,000 cash.

Sullivan was arrested in July on domestic violence charges and ordered not to have any contact with the victim. The incident took place at an unnamed town in Androscoggin County, according to a post on the Maine State Police Facebook page.

State police are now alleging that Sullivan showed up at the victim’s home in Hollis last week, where he gave the victim “a threatening note.”

Police said that Sullivan also had a handgun tucked behind his waistband when he showed up at the victim’s home on Sept. 26.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous