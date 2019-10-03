York police said someone drove a motor vehicle over the Bog Road playing fields this week, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Aerial drone footage of the grass field, posted Thursday on the York Police Department Facebook page, show deep tire ruts left by the vehicle, likely a pickup truck.

“A truck came onto the field and did several donuts, ruining the field,” Officer Nikolaos Piskopanis, who is investigating the incident, said in a phone interview. “It’s going to be matter of some good old-fashioned police work before we find the person who did this.”

Piskopanis said fixing the damage will likely cost about $4,000. The person or persons who committed the vandalism could be charged with felony criminal mischief, he said, and he has already received a couple of tips about the culprit.

Piskopanis said the Bog Road playing field is used by middle school and youth athletic teams.

“Thousands of taxpayer dollars are put into these athletic fields and grounds to keep them safe and looking their best,” the Parks and Recreation Department wrote in a statement about the vandalism.

According to police, the destruction took place late Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

A similar act of vandalism at the Scarborough High School field complex in July resulted in criminal charges against two 18-year-old men. The third suspect, a 17-year-old, was issued a summons.

Scarborough police said the young men drove a motor vehicle through an unlocked gate and onto the field. The incident was caught on surveillance camera. School officials estimated that the vandals caused about $22,000 in damages.

Anyone with information about the incident in York is being asked to contact Piskopanis at 363-4444.

