WINDHAM — Kyle Douin’s 22-yard field goal with seven seconds left gave Cony a 9-6 win over Windham on Friday night.

Cony remains unbeaten at 5-0, one of the two undefeated teams in Class B North, along with 5-0 Brunswick. Windham dropped to 3-2 (its losses to Brunswick and Cony).

The second half was filled with stalled drives until the Rams took over at the Windham 47 with 1:53 left. Cony, with its running combo of quarterback Riley Geyer and halfback Jamal Cariglia, marched down, setting up Douin’s kick.

The kick was the only score of the second half, which featured four punts apiece. The Eagles were keying on Geyer and Cariglia, trying to contain the Rams, who had scored 142 points in their previous four games.

“Our defense was electric tonight,” Windham Coach Matt Perkins said. “They played well against an offense that is one of the best in the league. Those guys score 30 to 40 points a game, and our young defense really stood up and gave us a chance.”

Cony’s defense made its share of big plays, which included four turnovers by Windham.

The teams were tied 6-6 at halftime, with both teams scoring after a fumble.

Cony took the opening drive to the Windham 12 but stalled. The Eagles fumbled on their third play, giving the Rams first down at the Windham 20. Geyer took the shotgun snap and sprinted to his right, finishing in the end zone. The extra-point snap was bobbled and the Rams led 6-0 with 6:13 left in the first quarter.

Windham drove into Cony territory but fumbled again.

Cony punted and Ben Elliott returned it 32 yards to the Rams’ 26. The Eagles couldn’t score, their short drive stopping at the Cony 9.

Midway through the second quarter, the Eagles got their first break. After Sean Cunniffe’s 50-yard punt-and-roll stopped at the Cony 7, the Rams fumbled on their first play, setting up Windham at the 14.

Two Derek Palow runs brought the ball to the 1, where Matty Babb did the honors, scoring with 4:40 left in the half. But the Eagles missed the extra-point kick, keeping the score tied.

In the second half, both teams kept stalling, either by penalties or failure to crack the other team’s defense.

“We struggled all night,” Cony Coach B.L. Lippert said. “Windham did a good job defending both of our guys.

“Finally, in the last drive, we were able to get them going a little bit.”

After Windham’s 17-yard punt into a strong wind, Cony set up at the Eagles 47. Geyer gained 9 yards, and then Cariglia 11. They kept going. On second-and-goal from the 5, Cony called its last timeout with 35 seconds left. Geyer was stopped for no gain, then hurried an incomplete pass in the end zone. But Douin came on and drilled it.

Babb finished with 50 yards on 12 carries. Windham quarterback Will Ledbetter threw for 63 yards.

