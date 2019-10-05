Sean Tompkins ran for three touchdowns, all in the first half, helping Cheverus to a 28-21 victory against visiting Portland at Boulos Stadium.

Tompkins had touchdown runs of 12, 72, and 30 yards for the Stags (3-2). He finished the first half with four carries for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

Orion Guibord added a 21-yard touchdown run to cap a 13-play, 99-yard drive by Cheverus late in the third quarter. Tompkins broke up a fourth-down pass to seal the game late in the fourth quarter.

Jamal Moriba of Portland (0-5)scored touchdowns from 10 and 8 yards, one in each half. Grant Crosby added a 4-yard run early in the second quarter.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 40, MORSE 10: Calvin Southwick had three touchdown runs as the Raiders (2-3) downed the Shipbuilders (1-4) at Fryeburg.

Southwick scored on runs of 1, 10 and 16 yards. Issac McKenney added a 49-yard interception return early in the first quarter, Bryce Micklon ran it in from 8 yards late in the third and Job Fox added a 28-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

The Shipbuilders got a 25-yard field goal from Asa Hodgdon and a 25-yard scoring pass to Gabe Aucoin from Mason Savary, both in the second quarter.

MT. ARARAT 46, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 8: Riley Morin scored two first-half touchdowns as the Eagles (4-1) rolled over the Seagulls (2-3) at Topsham.

Morin had 18 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Nolan Blessington caught a swing pass from Cam Wallace and took it 20 yards to the end zone late in the first quarter.

Wallace added a 2-yard run, and Cody Holman scooped a fumble and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown, both in the third. Kyle Graffam and Azec Bard added late rushing touchdowns.

The Seagulls, who were held to 36 yards in the first half, broke through in the fourth quarter when Tim Trott had a 1-yard touchdown run.

TRAIP ACADEMY 16, TELSTAR 14: Bobby Lane threw for two touchdowns, including a 40-yarder to Issac Keefe, while leading the Rangers (3-2) past Telstar (3-2) at Kittery.

Lane finished with six completions for 148 yards.

SOCCER

WAYNFLETE 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Ian McClure-Chute had two goals and an assist to lead the Flyers (8-1) past the Patriots (5-3-1) at Portland.

Oliver Burdick, Harry Millspaugh, Samir Sayed and Aidan Kieffer scored. Luca Antolini added two assists and Joey Ansel-Mullen had one. Aidan Carlisle needed three saves for the shutout.

Bradan Craig had 16 saves for the Patriots.

WINSLOW 2, WATERVILLE 1: Landen Gillis scored from Levi Olin in overtime to lift Winslow (8-2-1) over the Purple Panthers (5-5) at Waterville.

After Winslow got an own goal in the first half, Chase Daigle scored from Chris Williams for Waterville.

J.J. Carey made six saves for the Black Raiders. Aiden Travares stopped six shots for Waterville.

BRUNSWICK 3, MT. BLUE 2: Lane Foushee scored three goals, including the winner for the Dragons (9-1) against the Cougars (4-3-2) at Farmington.

Alfonso Miguel assisted on Foushee’s first goal, Liam Driscoll assisted on his second and Sebastian Miguel on the third.

Jack McDiarmid had 10 saves for Brunswick. Xander Gamey totaled 12 for Mt. Blue.

CAMDEN HILLS 4, EDWARD LITTLE 2: Quinn Brown and Max Welt scored two goals each as the Windjammers (7-3) downed the Red Eddies (4-5) at Auburn.

Austin Brown scored both goals for Edward Little.

Mack Sampson saved seven shots for the Eddies. Casey Messer needed one save for Camden Hills.

YARMOUTH 3, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Three second-half goals lifted the Clippers (10-0) over the Capers (2-6-1) at Cape Elizabeth.

Aidan Hickey assisted on a Will Dickinson goal in the 51st minute to start the scoring. Alejandro Coury followed with a goal before Will Nicholas scored from Cam Merrill.

Andrew Carroll had four saves for Cape Elizabeth.

SCARBOROUGH 5, NOBLE 3: Zander Haskell recorded his second straight three-goal game as the Red Storm (7-0-2) downed the Knights (4-5-1) at South Berwick.

Nick Connolly scored for Scarborough in the first half and Zach Chaisson converted a penalty kick early in the second. Evan Kelleher and Aidan Joyce added assists.

SACOPEE VALLEY 2, LAKE REGION 2: Zach Vogel scored the final goal with eight minutes left in regulation to help the Lakers (2-4-3) tie the Hawks (3-4-3) at Naples.

Sawyer Libby scored in the opening minute for Sacopee and Jason Harlow tied shortly after. Connor Meggison gave the Hawks the lead again after converting a penalty kick shortly before halftime.

Logan Davis finished with 11 saves for the Lakers.

