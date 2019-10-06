Children’s author Michelle Houts, writer of the science-based chapter book series “Lucy’s Lab” and “Sea Glass Summer” for elementary and middle-grade readers, will give a talk on her varied books and sign copies.
WHEN: 4:30 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Carrabassett Valley Public Library’s Begin Family Community Room, 3209 Carrabassett Drive, No. 3, Carrabassett Valley
HOW MUCH: Free
MORE INFO: [email protected]; 237-3535
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Jaroslav Halak stops 35 shots in Bruins’ win over Coyotes
-
Nation & World
9 shot, 4 killed in overnight mass shooting at Kansas City bar
-
Nation & World
Ginger Baker, Cream’s propulsive drummer, dies at 80
-
Recipes
Tomatoes and apples are at their peak. Here are 2 delicious ways to use them
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: Georgetown kindergarteners learn about bees by raising them