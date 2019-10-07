KENNEBUNK — Zander Haskell’s third goal of the game came with 4:24 remaining Monday and lifted Scarborough to a 4-3 victory against Kennebunk in a game between undefeated SMAA boys’ soccer teams.

It was the third straight three-goal game for Haskell, a freshman striker for the Red Storm (8-0-2).

Kennebunk (7-1-2) took a 3-2 lead with 30 minutes to play when Tyler Hurlbert banged a long-range shot into the top left corner, after adeptly touching down a loose ball with his right shoulder.

Kennebunk shifted midfielder Max Murray to center back to try and protect the one-goal lead, and the strategy worked until Scarborough defender Parker Killiard, another freshman, drove a long diagonal crossing pass from near the right sideline to the left post, which Zachary Chaisson headed home for the tying goal with 5:52 to play.

“This was one of the bigger wins of the year,” Chaisson said. “We fought through to the end and we wanted it.”

Scarborough took a 1-0 lead on Haskell’s first goal. Kennebunk responded with first-half goals from Connor Keefe and Murray (on a penalty kick). Haskell tied made it 2-2 with a flicked-in header to finish a quick counter-attack with three seconds left in the half.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

TRAIP ACADEMY 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Sydney Auclair scored from Jen McCluskey and Molly Sawtelle converted a penalty kick as the Rangers (8-2) shut out the Patriots (6-5) at Kittery.

Ivy Abrams recorded five saves for Gray-New Gloucester. Abigail Pitcairn turned back seven shots for Traip.

FIELD HOCKEY

YORK 6, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 1: Christina Dargie had a goal in each half as the Wildcats (11-0) defeated the Panthers (4-8) at Yarmouth.

Bailey Oliver provided a goal and two assists for York. Ashley Carney, Ashley LaPierre and Chloe Makela added goals, and Hadley Cucco had an assist.

Lilly Weinrich scored a late goal for NYA from Maya Davis.

Eliza Tod turned away 24 shots for the Panthers. Katlyn Nowell had one save for the Wildcats.

FALMOUTH 5, PORTLAND/DEERING 1: Izzy Roy scored twice in the opening 5:16, then added a third goal early in the second half to stake the Yachtsmen (6-5) to a 3-0 lead over Portland/Deering (0-12-1) at Falmouth.

Chloe Bush and Julia Danielson added late Falmouth goals before Noelle Walker broke through for the Bulldogs with three minutes left.

Sarah Greenlaw recorded seven saves for Falmouth. Jada McIlwain had six for Portland.

GREELY 2, YARMOUTH 0: Haley McAuslin scored off a corner, then added an unassisted goal as Greely (4-7) downed the Clippers (6-6) at Yarmouth.

Savanna Harvey made three saves for the Rangers. Cassie Walsh stopped five shots for Yarmouth.

VOLLEYBALL

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, KENNEBUNK 0: Pearl Friedland-Farley had six aces as the Red Riots (8-2) swept past the Rams (1-8) at Kennebunk.

Kelsey Shallow provided six kills and Savannah Dunbar had five for South Portland, which won, 25-10, 25-12, 25-22.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »