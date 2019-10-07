Throwback Thursday: The 80s at Top of the East

6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Top of the East, Westin Portland Harborview, 157 High St., Portland, no cover. On Facebook.

If you’re a fan of listening to ’80s music while taking in panoramic views of Portland – and who isn’t? – this will be right up your alley. Throwback Thursday: The 80s at Top of the East is a chance to hear a live DJ spinning your favorite ’80s jams that will be paired with cocktail specials. If you’ve held onto your vinyl collection, bring in some of your favorite platters from the decadent decade and the DJ will throw ’em on. You spin me right round baby, right round, like a record baby! Turn around bright eyes because you can dance if you want to.

Pumpkins in the Square

4 to 6 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, corner of High and Congress streets, Portland, free. congressquarepark.org

Congress Square Arts presents a lively fall event for the whole family. Pumpkin carving and decorating will be in full swing, and you can bring your own pumpkin or purchase one there for a suggested $10 donation. There will also be fall-themed arts and crafts and you can snack on doughnuts and cider. You’ll also hear live music from local singer-songwriter Jenny Van West. Sounds like it will be easy to carve out some fun.

Cider Pressing Party

Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Portland Maine Tool Library, 224 Anderson St., Portland, free. On Facebook.

If you’ve got an abundance of apples from apple-picking season we’ve got some pressing news for you. Load up your fruit and head to the Portland Maine Tool Library for their annual Cider Pressing Party. They’ll have a number of presses available and everyone is welcome. Come thirsty because apple cider will indeed be imbibed.

