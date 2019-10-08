Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Sept. 27 to Oct. 4.

Summonses

9/28 at 3:24 a.m. Abraham Jacobs, IV, 18, of Carter Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Robert Ryder on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

9/25 at 10:59 p.m. Larry Scott Austin, 50, of Grovemont Lane, Lewiston, was issued a summons on Gray Road by Officer Robert Ryder on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

9/27 at 8:17 a.m. Accident on Turnberry Drive.

9/27 at 10:27 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/27 at 12:50 p.m. Accident on Blueberry Lane.

9/28 at 3:39 a.m. Accident on Brook Road.

9/28 at 3:54 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/28 at 7:06 p.m. Alarm on Blueberry Lane.

9/30 at 9:19 a.m. Alarm on Blueberry Lane.

9/30 at 12:31 p.m. Accident on Woodville Road.

9/30 at 2:04 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/30 at 3:37 p.m. Vehicle fire on Maine Turnpike.

9/30 at 4:39 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

9/30 at 9:11 p.m. Accident on Blackstrap Road.

9/30 at 10:12 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Blackstrap Road.

10/1 at 9:13 a.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

10/1 10:28 a.m. Accident on Falmouth Road.

10/1 at 10:40 a.m. K-9 tracking on Hurricane Road.

10/1 at 11:59 a.m. Trespass complaint on U.S. Route 1.

10/1 at 7:29 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

10/2 at 7:46 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

10/2 at 8:00 a.m. Alarm on Middle Road.

10/2 at 10:32 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

10/2 at 12:37 p.m. Odor of smoke on Maine Turnpike.

10/2 at 12:59 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Marion Way.

10/3 at 9:03 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Falmouth Road.

10/3 at 12:11 p.m. Accident on Gray Road.

10/4 at 5:20 a.m. Alarm on Woods Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Sept. 27 to Oct. 4.

