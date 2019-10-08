FALMOUTH — The North Atlantic Figure Skating Club will feature 11 of its skaters during a special exhibition at 4:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at Family Ice Arena, 20 Hat Trick Drive. The athletes are slated to compete at the New England Regional Singles Challenge in Westborough, Massachusetts later this month, which is a qualifying event for the U.S. figure skating championship.
Leading the group is Hope Carroll, an honors student at Deering High School. Other featured skaters include Evelyn Agrodnia of Cape Elizabeth; Piper Bickerstaff and Ally Huard, both of Falmouth; Tatum Brewer and Madelin Joseph, both of Yarmouth; and Maiya Marquis, Emma Siler and Hannah Taggart, all of Scarborough.
