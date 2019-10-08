Emma Gallant scored in the second half goal to propel Cheverus to a 1-0 win over Windham on Tuesday in a Class A South girls’ soccer game.

Gallant scored unassisted in the 47th minute and the Stags (10-0) allowed just two Windham shots on goal.

The Eagles (5-3-2) got five saves from goalkeeper Silvia Riley and missed a penalty kick in the first half.

WELLS 3, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Franny Ramsdell, Grace Boucher and Emma Badger each scored a goal as Wells (5-6) beat the Seagulls (1-8-2) in Old Orchard Beach.

Julia Clark scored for OOB. Summer St. Louis made eight saves in goal.

Wells goalkeeper Meredith Bogue had seven saves.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, WAYNFLETE 2: Serena Mower scored her second goal with about six minutes to play in regulation to lift the Panthers (9-1-1) past the Flyers (2-7-2) at Yarmouth.

Natalie Farrell had a second-half goal for NYA, while Michael Wallace and Angel Huntsmen provided assists.

Devan Sherry had a goal in each half for Waynflete.

DEERING 5, WESTBROOK 0: Emma Hallee had two goals to lead the Rams (2-8) past the Blue Blazes (0-10) in Portland.

Sahar Habibzay, Ella McGowan and Mia Sargent also scored for Deering. Grayson Soldati made one save in goal.

Westbrook’s starting goalkeeper Evelyn Keaten made three saves, and Nicole Morse made eight in the second half.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, LAKE REGION 0: Maggie Cochran had a goal in each half and added an assist as the visiting Capers (9-1) cruised past the Lakers (2-5-3) at Naples.

Cape Elizabeth received two second-half goals from Karli Chapin, while Laura Ryer had a goal and assist.

PORTLAND 3, MASSABESIC 0: Three different players scored as the Bulldogs (7-2-1) downed the Mustangs (1-10) at Waterboro.

Kendall Sniper scored in the first half, converting from Toni Stevenson. In the second half, Eliza Stein set up Annika More for the goal before Isabella Moore scored from Audrey Watson.

Caroline Lerch had three saves for Portland. Madison Gray had 14 saves for Massabesic.

GORHAM 4, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Gorham goalkeeper Rachel Gross had seven saves to earn the shutout in her first start, and Lauren Fotter scored two goals as the Rams (7-3) rolled over the Red Riots (2-8) in Gorham.

Brittany Landry and Emma Callahan also scored first for Gorham.

Elise Perron had 10 saves for South Portland.

OAK HILL 4, WISCASSET 0: The Raiders got goals from four different players in a win in Wales.

Anna Beach, Gabrielle Chessie, Magdolyn Ryder and Audrey Bauer each scored for Oak Hill (7-3). Paige Gonya and Riley Crosby had two saves apiece.

Lily Souza stopped 23 shots for Wiscasset (2-9).

CAMDEN HILLS 5, SKOWHEGAN 0: Kristina Kelly scored three goals to lift the Windjammers to a win in Skowhegan.

Amya Babb-Brott and Ali Tassoni also scored for Camden Hills (10-0) while Alex Southwick made two saves.

Reese Danforth stopped 12 shots for Skowhegan (2-8).

SACOPEE VALLEY 4, POLAND 1: Laykin Hink scored with two goals as the Hakws earned a win in Poland.

Hink and Gabby Martin scored in the first half. Hink scored again in the second, along with Lyndsey Hendricks. Goalkeeper Kaylie Day had 15 saves.

Halie Vachon broke up the shutout for Poland in the second half. Gabbi Bolduc made 19 saves in goal.

FALMOUTH 1, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Devin Quinn scored the game-winner in overtime off of a feed from Lexi Bugbee as the Yachtsmen (6-1-3) edged the Trojans (3-7) in Falmouth.

Jordan Wolf was in goal for Falmouth and had five saves for the shutout.

Madisyn Ayres made seven saves in net for Thornton Academy.

FREEPORT 5, YORK 2: Rachel Wall led the Falcons (9-1-1) with two goals in a win over the Wildcats (5-5) in Freeport.

Hannah Spaulding, Tia Peterson, and Catriona Gould each had one goal for Freeport. Carly Intraversato added three assists, while Gould and Tara Migliaccio had one. Leah Rusiecki made 15 saves in goal.

Emily Rainforth and Nina Howe scored for York. Eliza Linn assisted on Rainforth’s goal. Allie MacDonald stopped seven shots in net.

BONNY EAGLE 2, BIDDEFORD 0: Maddy Johnson had one goal in each half as the Scots (7-3-1) beat the Tigers (2-9) in Standish.

Madison Boothby assisted on Johnson’s first goal, with Emily Byrne setting up the second. Goalkeeper Jocelyn Manson had two saves.

Jillian Lewis made 10 saves in goal for Biddeford.

BRUNSWICK 4, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Isabella Banks scored two goals as the Dragons (7-2) beat the Red Eddies ( 2-7-1) at Brunswick.

Molly Taub had a goal and an assist for Brunswick, Kynli Van Leer chipped in with a goal, while Emma Bank had an assist.

FIELD HOCKEY

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, WELLS 2: Trizzie Ha scored two goals to lead the Patriots (4-6) past the Warriors (6-6) at Gray.

Madelyn Cote also scored for the Patriots, Jasmine French added an assist and Mackenzie Baston had two saves.

Emma Cousins and Molly-Kate Dempsey scored for Wells, with Lily Clough setting up Dempsey. Amanda Ring made eight saves.

MARSHWOOD 3, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: The Hawks (4-7-1) got goals from three players and defeated the Bulldogs (0-13-1) in Portland.

Marshwood goals were scored by Alisha Dube, Katelyn Drobieski, and Emma Tice. Nicole Roberts made five saves in goal.

Jada McIlwain made 12 saves in goal for Portland/Deering.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, BONNY EAGLE 1: Lily Stark scored two goals to lift the Trojans (6-5-1) over the Scots (2-8-1) in Standish.

Sage Drinkwater scored for the Scots with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game. Lily O’Connor made three saves.

Madi Vachon made nine saves for the Trojans.

SANFORD 4, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Kallee Turner had two goals and Ruby LaChance added two assists as the Spartans (7-5) defeated the Red Riots (4-8) at Sanford.

Cat Works scored in the first half from LaChance. Alysha Simpson added a goal late in the second half. Jordan Benvie had five saves to hold the shutout.

Maddie Drolet made 21 saves for the Riots.

VOLLEYBALL

CHEVERUS 3, BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 1: The Stags (6-4) defeated Brunswick/Mt. Ararat (1-9) in four sets by scores of 21-25, 25-11, 26-24 and 25-21 in Brunswick.

For Brunswick/Mt. Ararat, Naomi Martin led the way with eight aces and 21 assists. Kathleen Trapp had seven kills and six digs, Kassidy Dixon added five kills and six digs, and Sabrina Cooper chipped in with five kills.

GORHAM 3, FALMOUTH 1: Holly Barney’s 13-point service run in the third set helped Falmouth break open a close match and beat Gorham in a rematch of last year’s Class A state final.

The Yachtsmen (12-0) won by scores of 25-19, 19-25, , 25-7, and 25-9.

Annika Hester finished with 26 kills and Barney added 17 service points. Katie Phillips had 18 assists, 12 service points and 11 kills and Rose Riversmith contributed 15 service points, six kills and four blocks.

Gorham (7-2) was paced by 11 assists from Ursa Steiner and seven kills from Caralin Mills.

