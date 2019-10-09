I first met Layla Kargar, City Council candidate in District 3, when she hired me for a mural last winter. When I realized I wanted to stay in Portland, she immediately took me on to start painting the next cover for her magazine, Incomer, and a lot of other work since. Knowing that I didn’t have much, she put me in a winter rental at no cost, and was always going out of her way to make sure I was well-fed and comfortable.
Long story short, Layla saw someone in need, and she did everything she could to help me get a new life established in Portland. When she says she will find a way to feed every child, or that she’ll better integrate our immigrants and better reintegrate our disenfranchised, she means it like you wouldn’t believe.
Portland needs Layla more than ever. Please give her your vote Nov. 5.
Paul Moreau
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Coastal Journal
Cooking at the Cove: Better than takeout cashew chicken
-
Forecaster Sports
Falmouth surges past Gorham in state final rematch
-
Sports
Rays beat Astros to force winner-take-all Game 5
-
Business
Maine-based Olympia Sports acquired by national retailer
-
Business
U.S. billionaires paid lower tax rate than working class last year, researchers say
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.