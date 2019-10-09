I first met Layla Kargar, City Council candidate in District 3, when she hired me for a mural last winter. When I realized I wanted to stay in Portland, she immediately took me on to start painting the next cover for her magazine, Incomer, and a lot of other work since. Knowing that I didn’t have much, she put me in a winter rental at no cost, and was always going out of her way to make sure I was well-fed and comfortable.

Long story short, Layla saw someone in need, and she did everything she could to help me get a new life established in Portland. When she says she will find a way to feed every child, or that she’ll better integrate our immigrants and better reintegrate our disenfranchised, she means it like you wouldn’t believe.

Portland needs Layla more than ever. Please give her your vote Nov. 5.

Paul Moreau

Portland

