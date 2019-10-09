Last Dec. 13, I attended the annual District 3 meeting and watched as the city assessors team outlined a very detailed process and reassessment timeline. As we enter the fourth quarter of 2019, where are the public outreach and information promised in the revaluation program overview?

Residential data mailers allowing the homeowner to verify property data were scheduled for June and then rescheduled for September. They have yet to arrive. The revaluation “hotline” rings seven times before prompting the caller to leave a voicemail message – a hotline is a direct and immediate telephone linkup, not voicemail. The project also indicates informational mailings, a series of public meetings, information sessions and question-and-answer forums, all of which appear abandoned by Tyler Technologies, the company selected to carry out appraisal services.

Furthermore, as Portland continues to see steadily rising real estate prices, delays in property valuation cause taxpayers of underassessed properties to shoulder steep tax increases post valuation. This was evident in 2004 when home values citywide doubled or tripled and residential, not commercial, property owners paid a larger portion of the city’s taxes. A lull in process coupled with unexplained errors caused similar concerns in our neighboring community of Scarborough, requiring sweeping adjustments in September.

How is any of this transparent, fair or equitable?

Todd Henry

Portland

