Arrests

10/2 at 7:57 p.m. Robert F. Doughty, 63, of Sawyer Road, was arrested on Sawyer Road by officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/4 at 11:17 p.m. Felicia J. Jones, 28, of South Street, Biddeford, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Lucky Lane by officer Aaron Erickson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating conditions of release and on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

9/30 at 7:19 a.m. Mohamed M. Dahia, 27, of Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Payne Road and Bridges Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/30 at 11:37 a.m. Chelsey Johnston, 26, of Thornton Avenue, Saco, was issued a summons on Black Point Road and Ferry Road by Officer Peter Nappi on charges of operating with a suspended registration and violating conditions of release.

9/30 at 8:52 p.m. Matthew T. Babb, 21, of Deer Crossing Road, Limerick, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating after registration suspension.

10/1 at 6 p.m. Kory N. Kashuba, 39, of Brighton Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

10/3 at 1:15 a.m. Paul M. Kita, 51, of Brown Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on Ward Street and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of operating after registration suspension.

10/6 at 5:24 p.m. David A. Wagabaza, 68, of Sherwood Street, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Fairfield Road by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of failing to register vehicle.

Fire calls

9/29 at 12:08 p.m. Alarm call to South Branch Drive in Gorham.

9/29 at 2:08 p.m. Alarm call to Temple Avenue in Old Orchard Beach.

9/29 at 5:17 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Pine Oak Drive.

9/30 at 10:58 a.m. Alarm call on Saddle Lane in Gorham.

9/30 at 11:44 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Sawgrass Drive.

9/30 at 2:41 p.m. Low hanging wire on Clay Pits Road.

9/30 at 4:17 p.m. Alarm call on Granny Smith Court in Old Orchard Beach.

9/30 at 6:02 p.m. Brush fire on Pine Point Road.

9/30 at 9 p.m. Structure fire on Old Orchard Street in Old Orchard Beach.

10/1 at 5:08 a.m. Alarm call on Beech Circle in Gorham.

10/1 at 8:33 a.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

10/1 at 7:28 p.m. Alarm call on Dorado Drive.

10/2 at 7:47 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Central Park Avenue in Old Orchard Beach.

10/2 at 7:54 a.m. Alarm call on Pine Point Road.

10/2 at 9:48 a.m. Alarm call on Federal Way.

10/2 at 4:04 p.m. Alarm call on County Road in Gorham.

10/2 at 6:26 p.m. Alarm call on East Grand Avenue in Old Orchard Beach.

10/2 at 10:21 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Mill Commons Drive.

10/3 at 3:31 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Coralburst Lane.

10/3 at 12:19 p.m. Alarm call on Foden Road in South Portland.

10/3 at 1:09 p.m. Carbon monoxide low battery on Seacliff Avenue in Old Orchard Beach.

10/3 at 2:58 p.m. Alarm call on Black Point Road.

10/3 at 6:26 p.m. Marine water rescue on Pine Point Road.

10/4 at 5:13 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Ridge Road.

10/4 at 10:12 a.m. Woods fire on Ward Street.

10/4 at 1:34 p.m. Burn pile wetdown on Ward Street.

10/4 at 2:24 p.m. Alarm call on Mussey Road.

10/4 at 7:02 p.m. Alarm call on Piper Road.

10/5 at 10:18 a.m. Equipment fire on Payne Road.

10/5 at 11:47 a.m. Alarm call on Husky Drive.

10/5 at 1:36 p.m. Burn pile rekindle on Ward Street.

EMS

The Scarborough Fire Department received 60 calls from Sept. 29-Oct. 5.

