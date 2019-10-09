STANDISH — Madison Michaud’s goal in the second overtime lifted St. Joseph’s College to a 2-1 win over Norwich in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference women’s soccer game Wednesday night.

Karyssa Lachance scored for Norwich (3-8-1, 2-4-1 GNAC) in the first half. Ashley Emery tied the game with just over 10 minutes remaining in regulation, assisted by Michaud.

St. Joseph’s improved to 9-2-1 overall, 5-1 in the conference.

COLBY 7, HUSSON 0: Kerrie Verbeek and Ellie Hankin each scored two goals as the Mules (4-4-2) rolled past the Eagles (3-5) in Waterville.

The Mules also got goals from Kara Wilson, Alessandra Marciano and Olivia Siegel. Hallie Schwartzman and Caitlin Parks each had two assists.

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 5, RIVIER 0: Austin Ward’s goal 26 minutes into the match started the Monks (10-0-2, 1-0-1 GNAC) on their way to a win over the Raiders (1-12-1, 0-6) in Standish.

Quinn Hewitt made it 2-0 later in the first half, with an assist from Jason Umbehr. Noah Robinson, Umbehr and Brennan Goodrich added second-half goals, with assists going to Jackson Taylor, Noah Elmore and James Stevens.

UMAINE-FARMINGTON 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: The Beavers (5-7) scored in each half as they defeated the Huskies (0-10-3) in Gorham.

Aric Belanger scored in the first half, assisted by Cade McHugh, then set up Hunter Michaud’s goal that made it 2-0.

Jonah Sutter made six saves for UMF.

USM’s Zekariya Shaib put in a header off a pass from Sam Anderson late in the game.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 5, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 0: Emma Stevens scored two goals to lead the Polar Bears (9-1) past the Beavers (1-9) in Brunswick.

Goals by Stevens and Elizabeth Growney in the first half gave Bowdoin a 2-0 lead. Peyton Jackson, Jamie Margiotta and Stevens each added a goal in the second half.

Kara Finnerty had two assists.

WORCESTER STATE 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: The Lancers (10-2, 6-0 Little East) scored three goals in the second quarter to pull away from the Huskies (6-7, 4-2) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Olivia Antonelli had two goals and an assist, and Rachel Hopkins also scored twice.

Mikayla Bourassa and Samantha Ellis each got a goal for USM, with Maggie Redman setting up Bourassa.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

HALL OF FAME coach Jim Calhoun has been accused of sexual discrimination by a former associate athletic director at the University of Saint Joseph, the Division III school where Calhoun now works.

Jaclyn Piscitelli filed a lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court against the small Catholic school in West Hartford, Connecticut, which began admitting men in 2018. She alleges violations of Title IX, the federal law designed to ensure equal opportunities for women and girls in education, including athletics.

Piscitelli’s attorneys say she was fired in June after complaining about the conduct of men in the athletic department, including the 77-year-old Calhoun, whom she alleges helped turn the department into “a boys club” after he was hired to form and coach the school’s men’s basketball team.

A message seeking comment was left for Calhoun, who is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Calhoun, who has a lifetime coaching record of 889-392, retired from UConn in 2012 with three national titles.

