GORHAM — Ryan Farr scored two goals and Sebastien Irish had one Thursday as Gorham shut out Thornton Academy 3-0 in boys’ soccer.

Zachary Beaumont made two saves for the Rams (8-2-1).

Nick Lea had seven saves for Thornton Academy (4-6-1).

WAYNFLETE 5, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Luca Antolini and Oliver Burdick each had a goal and an assist in leading the Flyers (10-1) to a 3-0 halftime lead against Fryeburg (5-6-1) at Portland.

Antolini opened the scoring 22:26 into the game. Ian McClure-Chute scored from Burdick six minutes later, with Burdick converting Antolini’s assist 23 seconds after that.

Sameer Sayed converted on a penalty kick and Harry Millspaugh scored off a corner from Joey Ansel-Mullen for the two second-half goals.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Rogers Crowley and Stefan Kulhanek pushed the Panthers (3-7-2) past the Hawks (3-5-4) at Hiram.

Sawyer Libby scored for Sacopee Valley in the first half. Ryan Meggison made 10 saves in goal.

Alexander Wignall made seven saves for NYA.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 3, WINTHROP 0: Hayden Fletcher scored two goals to lead the Mustangs (11-0-1) over the Ramblers (5-7) at Winthrop.

Gabe Martin added a goal and Brock Bates had five saves for the shutout.

Jake Smith had 18 saves for Winthrop.

GREELY 11, WELLS 0: Aidan Melville scored four first-half goals as the Rangers (5-1-3) jumped to an 8-0 halftime lead over the Warriors (1-11) at Cumberland.

Ben Hirsh and Lucas Goettel added two goals apiece.

FOOTBALL

WINTHROP/MONMOUTH/HALL-DALE 47, NOKOMIS 0: Gavin Perkins scored on two pass routes, and Ian Steele scored on two run plays as the Ramblers (5-1) Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale topped the Warriors (0-6).

The Ramblers scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, including a hitch pass from Keegan Choate to Ryan Baird for 33 yards.

Jake Sousa had a 60-yard punt return, and Owen Harding scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.

