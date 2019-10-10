GORHAM — Alyvia Caruso scored with 45 seconds remaining Thursday to give Gorham a 2-1 victory against Scarborough in an SMAA field hockey game.

Sydney Connolly scored from Lydia Gaudreau in the first half and Maeve Donnelly had five saves for Gorham (7-5).

Hannah Dobecki scored from Julia Booth-Howe for Scarborough (7-4-1). Abby Roy stopped four shots.

BRUNSWICK 3, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Sara Scrapchansky scored twice to lead Brunswick (7-6) over Edward Little (2-10-1) at Auburn.

After Scrapchansky gave the Dragons a 1-0 halftime lead, Kelsey Sullivan scored at 28:17 of the second half before Scrapchansky scored again.

Emma Dionne made 10 saves for the Red Eddies. Liberty Krauss stopped two shots for Brunswick.

WESTBROOK 2, WINDHAM 1: Lily Ranko and Katie Champagne scored to power the Blue Blazes (6-4-2) past the Eagles (7-6) at Windham.

Mya Bolk scored from Shyler Fielding for Windham. Molly McAllister made four saves.

Aria Brunner recorded seven saves for Westbrook.

BIDDEFORD 4, FALMOUTH 1: Abby Allen scored three goals as Biddeford (12-0) defeated the Yachtsmen (6-6) at Falmouth.

Carley Lovejoy also scored for the Tigers from Megan Mourmouras and Brooklyn Goff. Chloe Bush answered for Falmouth.

Abby Nadeau made two saves for Biddeford. Sarah Greenlaw had eight for the Yachtsmen.

CONY 5, BANGOR 1: Julia Reny scored four goals to lead visiting Cony (8-4) over Bangor (5-7).

Faith Leathers-Pouliot added a goal for Cony. Anna Reny and Sophie Whitney each had an assist, and Emily Douglas made four saves.

Meagan Caron scored for Bangor.

GARDINER 2, LEAVITT 1: Maddy Farnham and Haley Brann scored to lead the Tigers (9-4) over the Hornets (6-6) at Gardiner.

Cassidy Collins had one save for the Tigers.

Kayla Leclerc scored for Leavitt.

OXFORD HILLS 1, LEWISTON 1: Cecilia Miller scored at 24:45 of the first half for the Blue Devils (3-9) and Brook Carson of Oxford Hills (8-3) answered unassisted 31 seconds later at Lewiston.

Madison Day of the Vikings and Cecilia Landry of Lewiston had 12 saves each.

MASSABESIC 3, SANFORD 2: Izzy Hurlburt scored the go-ahead goal for the Mustangs (12-1) against the Spartans (7-6) at Waterboro.

Anna Snyder and Emma Snyder scored Massabesic’s other goals. Julia Gregoire and Ashley Day each made six saves.

Kaylee Turner assisted on Phoebe Joy’s goal for Sanford and also scored. Jordan Benvie recorded 11 saves.

SOCCER

FALMOUTH 1, WESTBROOK 0: Lexi Bugbee scored from just outside the penalty area to lift the Yachtsmen (7-1-3) over the Blue Blazes (0-11) at Westbrook.

Carolyn DiBiase made 17 saves for Westbrook.

WINDHAM 4, DEERING 0: Julia McKenna scored three goals and Riley Beem added another as the Eagles (6-3-2) cruised past the Rams (2-9) at Gorham.

McKenna beat a defender inside the box for the first goal, knocked in a direct kick from 20 yards for the second, then chipped in a shot just under the crossbar from 30 yards.

Abbey Thornton assisted on Beem’s goal.

Grayson Soldati made 11 saves for Deering.

LISBON 4, MADISON 3: Kiley Merritt and Destiny Deschaines scored two goals each in the second half to lift the Greyhounds (5-5) over Madison (8-4) at Lisbon Falls.

After the Bulldogs scored three unanswered goals in the first half, Lisbon responded.

Susannah Curtis made nine saves for Madison. Sarah Haggerty stopped 12 shots for the Greyhounds.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Angel Huntsman scored in the first half, and Naomi Reischman and Natalie Farrell added second-half goals as the Panthers (10-1-1) defeated the Raiders (2-9) at Fryeburg.

Carly Downey stopped 14 shots for NYA. Morgan Fusco stopped 13 shots for Fryeburg.

OAK HILL 2, CARRABEC 0: Audrey Bauer and Julia Noel scored to lead the Raiders (8-3) over the Cobras (5-7) at North Anson.

Emily Dillman and Peyton Gonya had assists, and Paige Gonya made six saves for the shutout.

Ashley Cates had 11 saves for Carrabec.

BANGOR 0, SKOWHEGAN 0: Reese Danforth had 23 saves for Skowhegan (2-8-1) against visiting Bangor (5-4-2).

Emma McNeil had four saves for Bangor.

RANGELEY 5, PINE TREE ACADEMY 0: Olivia Pye scored four goals to lead the Lakers (7-3)over Pine Tree Academy (3-7) at Rangeley.

Ellah Smith contributed a goal and two assists.

Emily Tardiff made 11 saves for the Breakers, who failed to put a shot on goal.

CAPE ELIZABETH 8, POLAND 0: Carli Chapin scored three goals as the Capers (10-1) defeated the Knights (1-11) at Cape Elizabeth.

Maggie Cochran scored twice, and Olivia Cochran, Laura Ryer and Juliet Moore also had goals.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 3, BUCKFIELD 0: Alicen Burnham had a goal and two assists to lead the Mustangs (11-0) over Buckfield (8-4) at Monmouth.

Megan Ham and Audrey Burnham also scored. Ruby Cyr had eight saves for the Bucks.

GREELY 3, WELLS 1: Kaci O’Grady scored two goals and Sawyer Dusch had the other for the Rangers (4-5-1), who used a late three-goal run to defeat the Warriors (5-7) at Wells.

Franny Ramsdell scored and Meredith Bogue made 16 saves for the Warriors.

VOLLEYBALL

CHEVERUS 3, KENNEBUNK 1: Alex Hammond scored 19 service points, Jill Lizotte had 12 kills and Kristina Matkevich added nine for the Stags (8-4), who erased a 1-0 deficit and downed the Rams (1-10) at Kennebunk.

Liza Rogers added five aces and five kills, and Maddie Williams had 15 assists for Cheverus.

Caterina Paoletti led Kennebunk with six aces and 12 kills.

WINDHAM 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Sierra Guite had 10 kills, Alexis Budroe added five kills and five aces, and Megan Fleck had 24 assists as the Eagles (9-2) handled the Trojans (7-3) at Saco.

