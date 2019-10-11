SIDNEY — A female was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Middle Road, police said.

The female, whose name and age were not immediately available from authorities, died after the maroon Chevrolet Silverado pickup she was driving veered off the road and landed upside-down in a ditch.

Sgt. Chris Carr of the Maine State Police confirmed the fatality on scene Friday morning. Authorities said speed was a factor in the crash and that the female was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the area of 2595 Middle Road, roughly a mile and a half away from the exit for Interstate 95.

A utility pole near the crash appeared to have been hit during the crash, near an intersection with Reynolds Hill Road.

This story will be updated.

