FALMOUTH — The Maine Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting on plans to upgrade the Presumpscot Falls Bridge on Pleasant Hill Road at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Falmouth Town Hall. The event includes a presentation on the rehabilitation project and includes a chance for public input. Contact Project Manager Mackenzie Kersbergen at 215-3820 or [email protected].

