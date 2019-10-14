A nor’easter packing high winds and soaking rains is bearing down on the state and is expected to strike sometime Wednesday evening in Greater Portland.

The National Weather Service in Gray said the storm will only bring rain – no snow is in the forecast – but the rainfall could be heavy at times.

Portland could see as much as 1.5 inches of rain fall overnight while Sanford might get a little more than that before the storm moves out of the state on Thursday.

A couple of nice days coming up, with seasonable temperatures. We are expecting a storm to move in Wednesday night. The image shows the precipitation expected with that system. Enjoy the next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/WdSelQp7Ht — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) October 14, 2019

“It is going to be all rain, and it is going to be a pretty strong storm,” meteorologist Stacie Hanes said. “If it were a little colder, we might have seen some snow.”

While that is a lot of rain for the ground to absorb, Hanes said the rain is sorely needed. According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, all of York County, most of Cumberland County, and coastal regions north of Portland, extending to Belfast and Rockland, are currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

“We were close to getting into a drought situation, but with the rain that we are expecting, conditions should get much better,” Hanes said.

Another concern about the storm is that it likely will knock down many leaves, potentially clogging storm drains. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph.

Hanes said the National Weather Service is not predicting flooding from the nor’easter, but if drains become clogged, there could be some street flooding. Tides should not be a factor during the storm, she said.

Pleasant weather should follow the storm. Friday’s forecast for Portland is calling for mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the high 50s. Saturday should also be sunny and moderately warm.

