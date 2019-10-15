Last Tuesday evening, the South Portland City Council met its own Greta Thunberg. Thirteen-year-old Anna Siegel was eloquent, emotional and brought tears to their eyes.
The council was moved by her words, and by who was speaking. They could see their own daughter or granddaughter before them. As she spoke of her future at risk, they imagined their own daughter’s or granddaughter’s future at risk – and feared they had done too little, too late.
Ed Mooney
Portland
