Blood Drive:

1 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Church, downstairs hall, 178 Elm St., Route 1/ Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Council No. 12941. Drop in or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment or search online at www.redcross.org under Find a Drive with sponsor code: KOCBidd. For more information, contact Mike Bolduc at 468-0106 or [email protected]

