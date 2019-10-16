Blood Drive:
1 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Church, downstairs hall, 178 Elm St., Route 1/ Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Council No. 12941. Drop in or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment or search online at www.redcross.org under Find a Drive with sponsor code: KOCBidd. For more information, contact Mike Bolduc at 468-0106 or [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Golf notebook: Senior LPGA player gets 58 penalty strokes over two rounds
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics notebook: Tacko Fall embraces future with Red Claws
-
Nation & World
Former aide to secretary of state testifies that he quit partly over political doings
-
Nation & World
Parents of British teen killed in crash reject Trump’s attempted introduction
-
New England Patriots
Patriots believe rookie N’Keal Harry can provide lift to offense