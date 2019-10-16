Forbes names Cumberland County CU as best in state

Cumberland County Federal Credit Union was named Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes Magazine in their annual review of Best-In-State Credit Unions and Banks for the second year in a row.

Forbes enlisted Statitsa, an independent research firm, to survey more than 25,000 customers in the U.S. about their current and former relationships with their financial institutions. The credit unions were scored based on the respondents’ overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as five other categories including, trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

“We are proud of our employees and thank our members for their trust in us. It is an honor to receive this distinction two years in a row,” President and CEO Scott Harriman said. “Listening to our members, providing great service and keeping banking simple is what sets us apart.”

Established in 1954, Falmouth-based Cumberland County Federal Credit Union is the eighth-largest credit union in Maine.

Hires, promotions, appointments

The Portland Museum of Art announced the addition of Shalini Le Gall as the Susan Donnell and Harry W. Konkel Curator of European Art and Director of Academic Engagement. Le Gall, who formerly worked for five years at the Colby College Museum of Art, will conceive and develop exhibitions and gallery installations that will enhance understanding of European art and the PMA collection, and serve as the museum’s primary point of contact with colleges and universities in Maine.

Preble Street announced the following had recently joined the board: Reuben Addo Ph.D., MSSA, assistant professor of Social Work, University of Southern Maine; Chip Leighton, vice president of Strategy and Planning, Hannaford supermarkets; Jay Tansey, executive director, Covetrus and Black Point Group; and Lori Whynot, senior vice president,

Benefit Operations, Unum.

Jake Ouellette has joined the Board of Portland Wheelers, a nonprofit organization that serves people with disabilities. An investment associate and sustainable investment professional for Norway Savings Bank’s Asset Management Group, he also serves on the bank’s Wellness Committee.

Among several new hires at MaineHealth Cancer Care was Michael Voisine, D.O., a Maine native who

received his medical degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in Biddeford. He also had a combined fellowship in

hematology/oncology and geriatrics and served as chief fellow at Boston University Medical Center.

