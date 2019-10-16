The pilot of a single-engine, experimental biplane was seriously injured in an accident at the Dexter Municipal Airport on Wednesday.

News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) identified the pilot as 78-year-old Rodney Wright of East Corinth.

Wright was taxiing the World War I replica biplane that he is building on the airport runway around 11:30 p.m. when a strong wind gust apparently lifted the plane of the ground and left it upside down, trapping Wright in the pilot’s seat, Airport Manager Roger Nelson said.

Wright was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment of his injuries.

The was taxiing along the runway and not attempting to take off, Nelson said.

Dexter Police Chief Kevin Wintle told News Center he believed Wright’s injuries were serious. Wright was alone in the plane.

