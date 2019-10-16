10/7 at 12:38 a.m. Abdirizak Farah, 28, of South Portland, was arrested on Center Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on an outstanding warrant.

10/7 at 3:42 a.m. Emma Ingalls, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Kyle Mcilwaine on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/7 at 8:54 a.m. Trevor Anthony Williams, 21, address unlisted, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on an outstanding warrant.

10/7 at 9:51 a.m. Jason Todd Hill, 44, address unlisted, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/7 at 12:56 p.m. Kortney Cox, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on three outstanding warrants.

10/7 at 3:32 p.m. Ryan A. Murphy, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Presumpscot Street by Officer Cody Forbes on an outstanding warrant.

10/7 at 4 p.m. Santino A. Giusti, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Lydia Ruetty on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of violation of conditional release.

10/7 at 6:25 p.m. David P. Curtis, 68, address unlisted, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Justin Fritz on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/8 at 1:28 a.m. Raymond Fields, 48, of Portland, was arrested on India Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, operating after suspension, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, unauthorized use of property and violation of conditional release.

10/8 at 4:30 a.m. Raymond Fields, 48, of Portland, was arrested on India Street by Officer Justin Macluso on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/8 at 6:16 a.m. Al Amile Mahamat, 24, of Lewiston, was arrested on Ocean Avenue by Officer Zachary Grass on a charge of criminal mischief.

10/8 at 7:18 a.m. Brian McMahon, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jessica Brown on an outstanding warrant.

10/8 at 7:31 a.m. Serena A. Page, 47, of Ridgewood, New York, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on a charge of theft of service.

10/8 at 1 p.m. Suong Hem, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Mark Mitchell on a charge of assault.

10/8 at 2:49 p.m. Roland Joseph Gagnon, 56, address unlisted, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Ayaovi Alognon on a charge of public drinking.

10/8 at 3:52 p.m. Janet Bradbury, 44, of Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/8 at 9:16 p.m. Kara Shamsi, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on charges of assault on a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident.

10/8 at 9:38 p.m. Madalena Mulopo, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Deering Avenue by Officer Marjory Clavet on a charge of operating without a license.

10/9 at midnight. James Jones, 60, of Boston, Massachusetts, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Andjelko Napijalo on a charge of assault.

10/9 at 1:08 a.m. Matthew McEver, 50, address unlisted, was arrested on Somerset Street by officer Sean Hurley on a charge of public drinking.

10/9 at 2:11 a.m. Tyrone Trask, 59, of Warren, was arrested on Middle Street by Officer Curran Huff on charges of assault and misuse of 911 system.

10/9 at 11:20 a.m. Allison Strout, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Daniel Knight on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

10/9 at 11:38 a.m. Alicia M. Kane, 30, of Lyman, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/9 at 11:43 a.m. Karen E. Mathieu, 42, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, was arrested on Kendall Street by Officer Stacey Brooker on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/9 at 11:57 a.m. Josephine Demarco, 47, of Buxton, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Joshua McDonald on a count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/9 at 11:57 a.m. Alicia Mendez, 18, address unlisted, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Joshua McDonald on a count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/9 at 12:03 p.m. Troy Day, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Morrison on an outstanding warrant.

10/9 at 12:05 p.m. Charles Davis, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Pavlis on an outstanding warrant.

10/9 at 12:36 p.m. Rodney Dixon, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Jason Leadbetter on a charge of public drinking.

10/9 at 12:40 p.m. Karen C. Dedomenico, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/9 at 1:30 p.m. Brian French, 59, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

10/9 at 1:44 p.m. Conrad Martel, 51, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of public drinking.

10/9 at 2:54 p.m. Robert E. Mains, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Stacey Brooker on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/9 at 3:06 p.m. Rebecca Hassett, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Morrison on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/9 at 3:09 p.m. Courtney D. Abbott, 36, of Falmouth, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/9 at 5:43 p.m. Mark Turner, 49, address unlisted, was arrested on Frederic Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on charges of assault, criminal trespass and violation of conditional release.

10/9 at 11:40 p.m. Emily J. Stevenson, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Mark Mitchell on charges of operating after suspension and operating with a suspended registration.

10/10 at 11:12 a.m. Raymond L. Vallee, 35, address unlisted, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer David Cote on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/10 at 6:37 p.m. Ali K. Hassan, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Danforth Street by Officer Kevin Nielson on a charge of terrorizing.

10/10 at 7:30 p.m. Kate Ellen Grindel, 38, of Portland, was arrested on Leland Street by Officer Sara Clukey on an outstanding warrant.

10/10 at 10:31 p.m. Oleksandr Popovych, 42, of Newport, Rhode Island, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of violation of protection order.

10/10 at 11:37 p.m. Robin Littlefield, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by officer Erik Richard on charges of criminal trespass, refusing to give personal information to officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violation of conditional release and an outstanding warrant.

10/11 at 9:30 a.m. Shelley Leigh Alvarez, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Gilman Street by Officer Nevin Rand on an outstanding warrant.

10/11 at 9:40 a.m. Sunny L. Conlan, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Lydia Ruetty on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/11 at 6 p.m. Glorie-Kikweta Tudiabioka, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Chestnut Street by Officer Jacob Gibbs on charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening.

10/12 at 2:34 a.m. Abdirahman A. Abdulahi, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Harvard Street by Officer Curran Huff on charges of assault, assault on a police officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and an outstanding warrant.

10/12 at 6:03 p.m. Quientan Harris, 20, of North Waterboro, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Mary Lukasiewicz on a charge of operating without a licence.

10/12 at 6:37 p.m. Shane Burnham, 33, of Scarborough, was arrested on Clark Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on an outstanding warrant.

10/12 at 7:04 p.m. Nigel Mafinga, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Grant Street by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

10/12 at 9:04 p.m. Tra Pham, 27, of Westbrook, was arrested at Civic Center Square by Officer Anthony Stewart on charges of assault on a police officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and two outstanding warrants.

10/12 at 10:49 p.m. Devan Barrows, 25, of Madison, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Blake Cunningham on a charge of assault.

10/13 at 5:06 a.m. Osirys M. Mendoza, 27, address unlisted, was arrested by Officer Alexander Joyce on a charge of assault.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: