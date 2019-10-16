A cut cable that led to interruptions in cable and internet service for about 3,000 customers in Portland Tuesday has been fixed, Spectrum said Wednesday morning.
The problem occurred when a third-party excavator cut two fiber-optic lines, said Andrew Russell, a spokesman for Charter Communications, the parent company of cable provider Spectrum.
He said each of the lines contain hundreds of individual strands that needed to be fused back together.
The problem was reported about noon Tuesday, Russell said, and the “vast majority” of customers had service restored late Tuesday night. The remaining repairs were made overnight, he said.
The area affected by the outage included Portland City Hall, where officials put off a meeting of the City Council’s Economic Development and Health and Human Services committees scheduled for Tuesday night. Councilors were planning to address the city’s recreational marijuana licensing rules and had said before the meeting that they would livestream the session. When that became impossible because of the outage, they postponed the meeting and said it will be rescheduled.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sponsored
What a Week: Profile of Dr. David Howes, President and CEO of Martin’s Point Health Care
-
American Journal
Mayor’s race: Spiller looks to inspire community pride
-
Local & State
Neighbors buy site of one of Maine’s worst environmental disasters
-
Nation & World
Kurds are ‘no angels’ and their fight with Turkey is ‘not our problem,’ Trump says
-
American Journal
Harmon case sparks outrage in Buxton
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.