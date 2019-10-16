Maine’s plan to protect the endangered right whale from getting entangled in lobster gear is not likely to affect the bulk of the state’s fleet.

The Department of Marine Resources is proposing to eliminate 25 percent of the surface-to-seabed buoy lines set by state lobstermen in federal waters by requiring the fishermen to add more traps to each buoy line as they fish farther and farther from shore, a practice known as trawling up.

“Our goal was to develop a plan that was protective of right whales but is also protective of the economic prosperity of Maine fishermen, and more importantly, for their safety,” said Commissioner Pat Keliher. “We can do that by addressing the risk where it actually occurs.”

The state couldn’t say how many buoy lines – the lines whales are most likely to get entangled in – would be removed under this plan because the number of traps placed in federal waters changes from month to month as the lobsters move in and offshore when shedding and regrowing their shells.

But the bulk of Maine’s 5,000 state licensed commercial lobstermen, or about 3,800 of them, fish inside state waters, and won’t be impacted by the state’s proposed whale protection plan, according to the state. About 1,200 have federal permits to fish in offshore waters, and most don’t fish there all year.

There are also other requirements, such as requiring lobstermen to fish with rope that would break away if a right whale were to get entangled and additional reporting and gear marking requirements, but at its heart, this plan achieves its greatest whale protections through trawling up.

The trawling up requirements come into play as a fishermen begins to set traps farther from shore.

• Three traps per buoy line in areas where there is a gap between exemption line and 3-mile mark

• Four traps per single-buoy trawl or eight traps per two-buoy trawl between 3 and 6 miles

• 16 traps per two-buoy trawl between 6 miles and 12 miles

• 24 traps per two-buoy trawl from 12 miles to the federal boundary, which varies across the state

Keliher said this proposal focuses the whale protections on where right whales are most likely to be, and spares the large section of the Maine fleet that sets traps outside of the whale’s recently changing habitat. The whales follow the copepods it likes to eat, and the copepods are moving into deeper waters.

Scientists believe about 400 right whales remain. The species has been on the brink of extinction before, most recently in 1992, when its population bottomed out at 295. It rebounded to about 500 in 2010, but low calving rates, ship strikes and entanglements, especially in Canada, have sent its numbers tumbling.

UNVEILING THE PLAN TO FISHERMEN

The agency will present its proposal to the industry at three meetings in November before it submits the plan to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The agency is working on its federal regulation to protect right whales from fishing entanglements now.

A group appointed by the agency to come up with a plan to protect the right whale – the Take Reduction Team – had proposed a plan that would reduce the risk of serious injury or fatality for the right whale by 60 percent by reducing Maine buoy lines in state and federal waters by 50 percent and using weak ropes.

DMR officials and several Maine lobstermen sat on that team, which was made up of whale researchers, academics, and federal and New England fishing regulators. The group had backed the team’s proposal, but Maine withdrew its support after coming to doubt some of the data used to come up with the proposal.

The industry opposed the team’s proposal, saying the aggressive trawling up required to cut the number of buoy lines by 50 percent put fishing crews and their bottom lines at risk. Fishermen and DMR chafed at the idea of changing fishing practices in areas where right whales are no longer found.

Keliher could not say exactly how much the state’s plan would reduce the risk of serious injury or fatality for right whales – he said the team’s tool used to calculate risk has changed since the team used it in April – but said it “comes pretty darn close” to the team’s proposed 60 percent risk reduction.

