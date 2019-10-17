As former president and current program facilitator of the board of directors for the Cornelia Warren Community Association and having served the city on a host of committees over the past 25 years, I feel that I am fully vested in our great city. In 2017, while researching a possible collaboration between the Intercultural Community Center and CWCA, I met Claude Rwaganje. I was inspired then and continue to be Impressed with Claude’s work entailing financial education and workforce development of our New Mainers and his heartfelt interest in community.

The demographics in Westbrook continue to change, it is important to make sure that all our residents feel represented in the public sector, as such, it is important to have representatives who understand, firsthand, the unique and varied needs of different populations. Councils often speak of diversity in the abstract. Perhaps we should be reminded that the concept of diversity encompasses acceptance and respect. It means understanding and recognizing that everyone is unique. A diverse city council may well have the advantage of identifying problems and offering these firsthand solutions from different perspectives.

Claude has served the community for the last 11 years as executive director of ProspertyME. ProsperityME empowers immigrants to be financially successful in our communities. Claude’s continued advocacy includes providing affordable housing for low income and seniors among many other issues that he cares about.

I was pleased to nominate Claude to represent Westbrook as city Councilor At-Large, at the Democratic Caucus back in August, I am impressed with his intelligence, tenacity and experience. Claude Rwaganje is my overwhelming choice to serve the residents of Westbrook for the City Council At-Large. on November 5th. I encourage you to get out and vote for my friend, Claude.

John Bernier

Westbrook

