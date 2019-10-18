GORHAM — Gorham swept to a two-goal halftime lead Friday, then held on for a 2-1 victory that sent Scarborough to its first SMAA girls’ soccer loss of the season.

Jill Nichols and Lauren Fotter scored, and Lily Courtney made 10 saves for Gorham (10-3).

Kaitlyn Noiles scored for Scarborough (12-1) on a header off a corner and Nicki Young recorded five saves.

WINDHAM 1, BONNY EAGLE 0: Julia McKenna scored a first-half goal and the Eagles (8-3-2) stopped the Scots (8-4-1) at Windham.

Riley Silvia had 10 saves for Windham. Jocelyn Manson stopped five shots for Bonny Eagle.

CAMDEN HILLS 10, CONY 0: Kris Kelley and Ali Tassoni each scored three goals as the Windjammers (14-0) rolled past Cony (1-12) at Augusta.

Tassoni added an assist for the three-time defending Class A champions, Ella Pierce had two goals and an assist, and Lexi Heidorn had a goal and three assists. Alex Southworth made four saves.

Ashleigh Audet made 15 saves and Haylee Cyr stopped eight shots for the Rams.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 1, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Julianna Hubbard scored an unassisted goal with six minutes remaining and Erskine Academy (10-2-1) held off Lincoln Academy (8-3-2) at South China.

Lincoln held a 21-11 edge in shots.

Taylor Shute had 12 saves for Erskine. Marley Lebel totaled three for Lincoln.

ST. DOMINIC 1, WAYNFLETE 0: Emily Wallingford scored in overtime to lift the Saints (3-9-1)over Waynflete (2-9-3) at Auburn.

Emma Roy had the assist off a thrown-in.

The Flyers outshot the Saints, 10-5.

CARRABEC 2, WISCASSET 0: Annika Carey and Cheyenne Cahill scored to lead the Cobras (7-7) over Wiscasset (4-10) at North Anson.

Aislinn Slate and Caitlin Crawford had assists, and Ashley Cates made four saves for Carrabec.

Lilly Souza stopped 20 shots for Wiscasset.

GREENVILLE 11, VALLEY 1: Jessica Pomerleau scored three goals to pace the Lakers (8-3) over Valley (2-11) at Bingham.

Morgan Noyes and Casarina Arute added two goals apiece for Greenville. Lexi Bjork stopped eight shots.

Savannah Farmer scored and Jada Ward made 31 saves for the Cavaliers.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 12, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1: Audrey Fletcher set up five goals and scored four others as the Mustangs (13-0) defeated Mountain Valley (4-10) at Monmouth.

Mountain Valley’s goal, scored by Saydie Garbarini on a direct kick, was the third goal the Mustangs allowed this season.

Megan Ham added two goals for Monmouth. Libby Clement, Alicen Burnham, Mya Sirois, Jordyn Gowell, Anna Lewis and Kerstin Paradis had one each. Evelyn Guimond had two assists, and Burnham and Lewis added one apiece. Emma Johnson made two saves for Monmouth.

LEWISTON 2, MT. BLUE 1: Charlotte Cloutier scored twice as the Blue Devils (3-8-2) beat Mt. Blue (5-8) at Lewiston.

After Lewiston led 1-0 at halftime, Emma Dunn tied it midway through the second half.

Cloutier’s second goal won it with six minutes left.

Caitlin Burke made eight saves for Mt. Blue. Gemma Landry stopped six for Lewiston, including two outstanding saves.

OAK HILL 1, LISBON 0: Anna Beach scored as Oak Hill (11-3) beat the Greyhounds (7-6) at Lisbon Falls.

Kenzie Parker assisted and Paige Gonya made eight saves for the Raiders.

Sarah Haggerty stopped 15 shots for Lisbon.

FALMOUTH 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Aimee Muscadin scored from Kelly Yoon with 45 seconds remaining to lift the Yachtsmen (8-2-3) over the Red Riots (3-10) at Falmouth.

Allie Cunningham tied it from Devin Quinn with two minutes remaining for Falmouth. Jordan Wolf made five saves.

Brooklynn Ortiz scored for the Riots with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Maria Buck had nine saves.

WINSLOW 4, MT. VIEW 1: Grace Bilodeau scored twice to lift the Black Raiders (7-4-2) over Mt. View (7-5-1) at Thorndike.

Carley Warn and Audrey Sheridan also scored for Winslow. Isabella Fleury made four saves.

Gabby Allen answered for Mt. View and Zoe Mayhew stopped nine shots.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Kathleen McPherson had two goals to lead the Rangers (11-2) over the Panthers (11-2-1) at Kittery.

Sophia Santamaria also scored for Traip, converting a penalty kick. Sydney Auclair added an assist. Abigail Pitcairn made seven saves.

Angel Huntsman scored for the Panthers from Serena Mower. Carly Downey had 11 saves.

BRUNSWICK 3, BANGOR 0: Isabella Banks, Molly Taub and Kynli Van Leer scored as the Dragons (9-2) shut out the Rams (6-4-1) at Bangor.

Logan Brown had two assists.

FIELD HOCKEY

YORK 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Christina Dargie scored twice as the Wildcats (14-0) downed the Patriots (5-9) at York.

Ashley Carney, Ashley LaPierre and Abby Dickson also scored for York. Bailey Oliver, Sage Works and Abby Armlin had assists.

BOYS’ SOCCER

BRUNSWICK 4, BANGOR 0: David Nzuzi scored from Lane Foushee, who set up Josh Musica 14 minutes later as the Dragons (11-1-1) took a 2-0 halftime lead against the Rams (4-6-3) at Brunswick.

Musica scored on a cross from Milan VanLeer early in the second half, and Alfonso Miguel then heeled in a pass from Ben Guindon.

GARDINER 2, OCEANSIDE 0: Braden Dorogi scored two first-half goals to lead the Tigers (6-6-2)over Oceanside (1-12) at Gardiner.

Cam Rizzo added an assist for Gardiner and Sean Doyle made three saves.

Isaiah Meklin stopped eight shots for Oceanside.

DEERING 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Calvin Benider scored on a penalty kick and David Musabawa added a goal as the Rams (5-6-2) defeated the Trojans (4-7-2) at Saco.

Alec McAlary answered for Thornton.

RICHMOND 4, TEMPLE ACADEMY 1: Dakotah Gilpatric scored twice as the Bobcats (10-2-1) pulled away in the second half to defeat Temple Academy (7-4-2) at Richmond.

The score was 1-1 before Cole Alexander, Gilpatric and Justin Vachon scored in the last 16 minutes.

SOUTH PORTLAND 1, FALMOUTH 0: Anthony Perron scored midway through the second overtime from Homer LaBranche to lift the Red Riots (9-3-1) over the Yachtsmen (10-1-1) at South Portland.

Corey Gagne made nine saves for South Portland. Jackson Quinn stopped four shots for Falmouth.

SANFORD 2, KENNEBUNK 0: Justin Gould had 18 saves, and Ethan Penney and Colby Hodge scored as the Spartans (3-10) beat the Rams (8-3-2) at Sanford.

Connor Curcio assisted Hodge for the Spartans. Benson Furber finished with four saves for Kennebunk.

MARSHWOOD 1, PORTLAND 1: Aidan Berman scored for Marshwood (9-2-3) and Alex Millones answered for the Bulldogs (8-3-1) at Portland.

Peter Tsamparlis of the Hawks totaled seven saves and Henry Flynn of Portland had four.

WESTBROOK 1, CHEVERUS 1: Nate Smith scored for the Stags (5-4-4) from Ethan Hammond and Ahmad Qasem answered for Westbrook (6-3-3) at Portland.

Harrison Bell had 13 saves for Cheverus. Logan Orr stopped 14 shots for the Blue Blazes.

