Forty days. That’s the “Median Days on Market” (DOM) average for single-family homes in Kennebec County in 2019, Maine Multiple Listing Service statistics show.

One day on the market. That’s how long it took Hoa Hoang of Hoang Realty to put 16 Bridge St., a pretty New Englander in Hallowell, under contract in the peak month of July (county DOM, 11).

The transaction closed in August, and the home sold for more than the asking price.

Broker/owner Hoang attributed the swift and successful sale to her agency’s marketing expertise – specifically, the Matterport 3D tour and the high-definition photography that so perfectly conveyed the home’s interior and exterior appeal.

“The National Association of REALTORS® found that 93 percent of buyers overall, and 99 percent of Millennials, used the Internet in their home searches,” she said, citing the NAR’s 2018 “Real Estate in a Digital Age” report.

“That’s a huge percentage. More and more people first see their future home online. It is their introduction and all-important first impression.

“So doing our best for sellers means using the latest technology – Matterport 3D tours, professional photography, and drone aerials – to create immediately compelling visuals,” Hoang continued.

Not every agency offers these services. Some who do charge a fee, but at Hoang Realty, there is no cost to the seller. All the photographic work is expertly produced by Hoang broker Remy Henry, in collaboration with one of the 16 REALTORs® at Hoang.

The Hallowell sale (a lovely, completely updated home with river views, on the edge of downtown) is not a unique example at Hoang Realty. In August, Hoa sold a Hallowell condominium in four days. An attractive online debut at www.hoangrealty.com was a clear key to buyer motivation.

A boutique agency based in Augusta, Hoang Realty serves not only Kennebec and its bordering counties; it also lists properties and is active with buyers in Cumberland County. Learn more, and enjoy tours and photographs of Hoang Realty listings, at www.hoangrealty.com.

