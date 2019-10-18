Many government programs are trying to address Maine’s economic challenges. We have an aging population, more jobs than qualified candidates to fill them, and far too many families struggling to put meals on the table. Government assistance helps, but we cannot rely on it alone. This is where we come in – the owners and managers of businesses throughout the state. Since Thursday was International Credit Union Day, I wanted to share what Maine’s credit unions are doing to grow Maine’s economy.

Earlier this year, Maine’s credit union network launched a strategic initiative designed to improve the financial lives of all Mainers. The plan helps people own their future, take control of their finances and make meaningful contributions in the communities where they live. With a focus on three pillars – economy, community and people – we hope Maine’s credit unions’ initiative will serve as a positive catalyst for change.

We just established a new loan program to encourage more skilled labor training. We also are strengthening our already-deep commitment to raising money to fight hunger. And we are doing more to ensure people of all ages and from any nationality have the tools they need to manage their finances, access sound financial services, and prevent fraud.

Maine’s credit unions hope other businesses will be inspired by our efforts. By working in partnership, we can help ensure Maine remains a great place to live and work for generations to come.

Todd Mason

president and CEO, Maine Credit Union League

Portland

