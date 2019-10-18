In response to William Vaughan Jr.’s letter of Oct. 10:

Citing the U.S. Census figures on poverty and suggesting that poor people get married in order to escape poverty is largely an intellectual exercise devoid of reality. I would suggest that anyone believing in Mr. Vaughan’s theory take a meal at the Preble Street Resource Center and rethink the whole marriage principle.

Some people – lots of them – require help; in fact, we all require help of one sort or another. Some of us are lucky enough to be born equipped to get an education, a good job and a loving spouse. Many others are not so lucky and need our help. And it is our responsibility to help them; through donations, of course – but also with our tax dollars.

Chris Queally

Scarborough

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles