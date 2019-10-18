In response to William Vaughan Jr.’s letter of Oct. 10:

Citing the U.S. Census figures on poverty and suggesting that poor people get married in order to escape poverty is largely an intellectual exercise devoid of reality. I would suggest that anyone believing in Mr. Vaughan’s theory take a meal at the Preble Street Resource Center and rethink the whole marriage principle.

Some people – lots of them – require help; in fact, we all require help of one sort or another. Some of us are lucky enough to be born equipped to get an education, a good job and a loving spouse. Many others are not so lucky and need our help. And it is our responsibility to help them; through donations, of course – but also with our tax dollars.

Chris Queally

Scarborough

