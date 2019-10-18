The day that I was diagnosed with cancer, I was given a prescription for a “cranial prosthesis”: a wig.
When I went to purchase a wig, I was told that Medicare and Medicare Supplement insurance did not cover the cost. The wig that I had picked out cost $800. I didn’t buy it.
The following week, I went to have my hair done before starting chemo and radiation. My hairdresser told me that there was a little-known program sponsored by the American Cancer Society, MaineHealth and Empire Beauty School. It is part of the “Look Good, Feel Better” program for cancer patients.
I made an appointment at Empire Beauty School in Portland.
I tried on wigs and picked one out. Students styled and colored the wig. Mine was a beautiful real hair wig that looked like my natural hair. It was ready a few days later and it was absolutely free. I cried when I put it on.
Free wigs are available in the Portland area regardless of income. I have since mentioned this program to others, but few people know about it. For more information, call 774-1913.
Bonnie Jewett
South Portland
