The day that I was diagnosed with cancer, I was given a prescription for a “cranial prosthesis”: a wig.

When I went to purchase a wig, I was told that Medicare and Medicare Supplement insurance did not cover the cost. The wig that I had picked out cost $800. I didn’t buy it.

The following week, I went to have my hair done before starting chemo and radiation. My hairdresser told me that there was a little-known program sponsored by the American Cancer Society, MaineHealth and Empire Beauty School. It is part of the “Look Good, Feel Better” program for cancer patients.

I made an appointment at Empire Beauty School in Portland.

I tried on wigs and picked one out. Students styled and colored the wig. Mine was a beautiful real hair wig that looked like my natural hair. It was ready a few days later and it was absolutely free. I cried when I put it on.

Free wigs are available in the Portland area regardless of income. I have since mentioned this program to others, but few people know about it. For more information, call 774-1913.

Bonnie Jewett

South Portland

