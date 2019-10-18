GRAY – Dorothy Anne Butler Kimball was born Aug. 4, 1922, to William and Anne Butler of Roselle Park, N.J. She married Gerald Kimball in 1944. She went to be with her Lord on Oct. 16, 2019.

Surviving Dorothy are her brother, William Butler; her children, Linda Mitchell (Stephen), Kevin Kimball, and Nancy Moyes (Bill); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Monday, at Saint Gregory’s Church, 24 North Raymond Road, Gray.

For condolences go to www.wilsonfhllc.com

In lieu of flowers,

please consider:

Gray Food Pantry,

Gray Rescue,

American Cancer Society, or, The Margaret Murphy Centers for Children,

415 Rodman Road

Auburn, ME 04210

Most of all,

be kind to each other.

